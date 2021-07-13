Century Bancorp, Inc. Announces Earnings for Q2 2021, Up 7.6%; Record Loans; Quarterly Dividend Declared

The Company's Board of Directors voted a regular quarterly dividend of 18.00 cents ($0.18) per share on the Company's Class A common stock, and 9.00 cents ($0.09) per share on the Company's Class B common stock. The dividends were declared payable August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 2, 2021.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) ( www.centurybank.com ) (“the Company”) today announced net income of $21,593,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021, or $3.88 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 9.5% compared to net income of $19,722,000, or $3.54 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago. Total assets increased 14.2% from $6.36 billion at December 31, 2020 to $7.26 billion at June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $10,823,000, or $1.94 per Class A share diluted, an increase of 7.6% compared to net income of $10,056,000, or $1.81 per Class A share diluted, for the same period a year ago.

Net interest income totaled $58.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $51.0 million for the same period in 2020. The 14.8% increase in net interest income for the period is primarily due to a decrease in interest expense as a result of falling interest rates. The net interest margin decreased from 2.04% on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the first six months of 2020 compared to 1.81% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily the result of increased margin pressure during the recent decrease in interest rates across the yield curve. The average balances of interest-earning assets increased for 2021 compared to the same period last year, by $1.49 billion or 27.5%, combined with an average yield decrease of 0.79%, resulting in a decrease in interest income of $4.7 million. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased for 2021 compared to the same period last year, by $1.14 billion or 26.0%, combined with an average interest-bearing liabilities interest cost decrease of 0.68%, resulting in a decrease in interest expense of $12.3 million.

The provision for loan losses decreased by $3.3 million from $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 compared to a credit of $550,000 for the same period in 2021. The provision for the first six months of 2020 was primarily a result of provisions related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit provision for the first six months of 2021 was primarily attributable to a reduction in specific allocations to the allowance for loan losses and a reduction in the historical experience reserve allocation.

Total operating expenses totaled $41.9 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $35.2 million for the same period last year, an increase of $6.7 million or 19.0%. The increase was primarily attributable to a $2.9 million increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $3.4 million increase in other expenses.

Salaries and employee benefits increased for the first six months of 2021 mainly as a result of merit increases, lower bonus accruals during the same period in 2020 as a result of uncertainties from the COVID-19 pandemic, decreased deferred origination cost credits, and increased employee benefits including health insurance costs. Other expenses increased for the first six months of 2021 mainly as a result of merger related expenses, increased FDIC insurance expense as a result of increased deposits and assessment rates, and increased COVID-19 related expenses.

The Company’s effective tax rate increased from 7.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 to 15.4% for the same period in 2021. This was primarily as a result of an increase in taxable income relative to total income and nondeductible merger related expenses.

At June 30, 2021, total stockholders’ equity was $392.6 million compared to $370.4 million at December 31, 2020. Total stockholders’ equity increased primarily as a result of an increase in earnings and a decrease in total accumulated other comprehensive loss, offset somewhat by dividends paid.

The Company’s leverage ratio stood at 6.13% at June 30, 2021, compared to 6.64% at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the leverage ratio was due to an increase in quarterly average assets, offset somewhat by an increase in total stockholders’ equity. Book value per share as of June 30, 2021 was $70.50 compared to $66.53 at December 31, 2020.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was $34.9 million or 1.17% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, compared to $35.5 million or 1.18% of loans outstanding at December 31, 2020, and $32.5 million or 1.16% of loans outstanding at June 30, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding has remained relatively stable for the time periods presented. Nonperforming assets totaled $1.3 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2020, and $1.5 million at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had COVID-19 modifications of 4 loans aggregating $16.5 million, primarily consisting of short-term payment deferrals. Of these modifications, $16.5 million, or 100%, were performing in accordance with their modified terms.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allows companies to delay Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (CECL), including the current expected credit losses methodology for estimating allowances for credit losses. The Company elected to delay FASB ASU 2016-13. This ASU was delayed until the earlier of the date on which the national emergency concerning the COVID–19 outbreak declared by the President on March 15, 2020 terminates or December 31, 2020, with an effective retrospective implementation date of January 1, 2020. On December 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 was signed into law. The law changed the delayed implementation date to the earlier of the first day of the Company’s fiscal year that begins after the date on which the national emergency terminates or January 1, 2022.

Proposed Transaction with Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

On April 7, 2021, the Company and Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (“Eastern” ) (NASDAQ: EBC) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger pursuant to which, through a series of transactions, Eastern will acquire the Company in a cash transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $642 million. Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, (i) each holder of Class A common stock will receive a cash payment of $115.28 per share of Class A common stock and (ii) each holder of Class B common stock will receive a cash payment of $115.28 per share of Class B common stock. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the shareholders of the Company and required regulatory approvals. The Company’s shareholders approved the Agreement and Plan of Merger at the Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on July 7, 2021.

Additional information about the transaction can be found in the joint press release issued on April 7, 2021, which is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.centurybank.com.

About Century Bancorp, Inc.

The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Century Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered full service commercial bank, operating twenty-eight full-service branches in the Greater Boston area and Southern New Hampshire, offers a full range of Business, Personal and Institutional Services.

Century Bank and Trust Company is a member of the FDIC and is an Equal Housing Lender.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which includes among other things, the ability of the Company and Eastern to satisfy the conditions set forth in the Agreement and Plan of Merger (as discussed above) and disruptions to the Company’s business during the pendency of the proposed merger (as discussed above). Actual performance and results of operations may differ materially from those projected or suggested in the forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties, which are included in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and Due From Banks $ 101,001 $ 136,735 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 384,454 237,265 Securities Available-for-Sale (AFS) 233,730 284,116 Securities Held-to-Maturity 3,350,561 2,509,088 Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost 11,594 13,361 Loans: Commercial & Industrial 1,296,399 1,314,245 Municipal 138,771 137,607 Construction & Land Development 6,404 10,909 Commercial Real Estate 813,163 789,836 Residential Real Estate 471,671 448,436 Consumer and Other 20,611 20,439 Home Equity 252,114 274,357 Total Loans 2,999,133 2,995,829 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 34,949 35,486 Net Loans 2,964,184 2,960,343 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 40,824 39,062 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,122 13,283 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 161,830 162,867 Total Assets $ 7,264,014 $ 6,358,834 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 1,183,266 $ 1,103,878 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 2,454,287 1,728,092 Money Market Accounts 2,302,147 2,074,108 Time Deposits 433,479 546,143 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 5,189,913 4,348,343 Total Deposits 6,373,179 5,452,221 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 248,302 232,090 Other Borrowed Funds 119,029 177,009 Total Borrowed Funds 367,331 409,099 Other Liabilities 94,866 91,022 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 6,871,459 5,988,425 Total Stockholders' Equity 392,555 370,409 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 7,264,014 $ 6,358,834

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Comparative Statements of Income (unaudited) For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands) Quarter ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 20,888 $ 19,848 $ 42,493 $ 42,047 Securities Held-to-Maturity 14,113 15,222 27,230 30,515 Securities Available-for-Sale 557 982 1,187 2,675 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-bearing Deposits In Other Banks 112 68 291 678 Total Interest Income 35,670 36,120 71,201 75,915 Interest Expense: Savings and NOW Deposits 753 2,118 1,871 5,843 Money Market Accounts 2,489 3,462 5,375 9,034 Time Deposits 1,115 3,111 2,696 6,283 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 98 309 239 935 Other Borrowed Funds and Subordinated Debentures 1,224 1,302 2,462 2,801 Total Interest Expense 5,679 10,302 12,643 24,896 Net Interest Income 29,991 25,818 58,558 51,019 Provision(Credit) For Loan Losses - 1,700 (550 ) 2,775 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 29,991 24,118 59,108 48,244 Other Operating Income: Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 2,171 2,023 4,389 4,319 Lockbox Fees 966 924 1,962 1,854 Other Income 969 1,094 1,958 2,178 Total Other Operating Income 4,106 4,041 8,309 8,351 Operating Expenses: Salaries and Employee Benefits 12,302 10,287 24,552 21,658 Occupancy 1,591 1,456 3,293 2,971 Equipment 931 962 1,880 1,799 Other 6,188 4,337 12,158 8,787 Total Operating Expenses 21,012 17,042 41,883 35,215 Income Before Income Taxes 13,085 11,117 25,534 21,380 Income Tax Expense 2,262 1,061 3,941 1,658 Net Income $ 10,823 $ 10,056 $ 21,593 $ 19,722

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Year-to-Date Average Comparative Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, June 30, Assets 2021 2020 Cash and Due From Banks $ 129,392 $ 76,264 Federal Funds Sold and Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks 572,623 220,008 Securities Available-For-Sale (AFS) 278,200 282,092 Securities Held-to-Maturity (HTM) 3,066,945 2,335,136 Total Loans 2,988,205 2,577,120 Less: Allowance for Loan Losses 35,500 30,621 Net Loans 2,952,705 2,546,499 Unrealized (Loss)Gain on Securities AFS and HTM Transfers (602 ) (3,248 ) Bank Premises and Equipment 39,992 35,895 Accrued Interest Receivable 13,924 12,653 Goodwill 2,714 2,714 Other Assets 172,922 163,547 Total Assets $ 7,228,815 $ 5,671,560 Liabilities Demand Deposits $ 1,206,719 $ 841,339 Interest Bearing Deposits: Savings and NOW Deposits 2,291,252 1,839,771 Money Market Accounts 2,345,499 1,530,442 Time Deposits 486,202 598,669 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 5,122,953 3,968,882 Total Deposits 6,329,672 4,810,221 Borrowed Funds: Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 239,765 226,518 Other Borrowed Funds 144,038 169,258 Total Borrowed Funds 383,803 395,776 Other Liabilities 97,464 87,589 Subordinated Debentures 36,083 36,083 Total Liabilities 6,847,022 5,329,669 Total Stockholders' Equity 381,793 341,891 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 7,228,815 $ 5,671,560 Total Average Earning Assets - QTD $ 7,008,472 $ 5,635,101 Total Average Earning Assets - YTD $ 6,905,973 $ 5,414,356

Century Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Selected Key Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 Performance Measures: Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, quarter $ 1.94 $ 1.81 Earnings per average Class A share, diluted, year-to-date $ 3.88 $ 3.54 Return on average assets, year-to-date 0.60 % 0.70 % Return on average stockholders' equity, year-to-date 11.41 % 11.60 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), quarter 1.81 % 1.97 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), year-to-date 1.81 % 2.04 % Efficiency ratio, Non-GAAP (1) 59.7 % 55.7 % Book value per share $ 70.50 $ 63.26 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $ 70.02 $ 62.77 Capital / assets 5.40 % 5.92 % Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.37 % 5.88 % Common Share Data: Average Class A shares outstanding, diluted, quarter and year-to-date 5,567,909 5,567,909 Shares outstanding Class A 3,661,569 3,652,469 Shares outstanding Class B 1,906,340 1,915,440 Total shares outstanding at period end 5,567,909 5,567,909 Asset Quality and Other Data: Allowance for loan losses / loans 1.17 % 1.16 % Nonaccrual loans $ 1,270 $ 1,538 Nonperforming assets $ 1,270 $ 1,538 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing $ - $ - Accruing troubled debt restructures $ 2,079 $ 2,271 Net recoveries, year-to-date $ (13 ) $ (156 ) Leverage ratio 6.13 % 6.92 % Common equity tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 11.22 % 11.66 % Tier 1 risk weighted capital ratio 12.17 % 12.76 % Total risk weighted capital ratio 13.12 % 13.77 % Total risk weighted assets $ 3,688,146 $ 3,196,338 (1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures are reconciled in the following tables: Calculation of Efficiency ratio: Total operating expenses(numerator) $ 41,883 $ 35,215 Net interest income $ 58,558 $ 51,019 Total other operating income 8,309 8,351 Tax equivalent adjustment 3,275 3,904 Total income(denominator) $ 70,142 $ 63,274 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 59.7 % 55.7 % Calculation of tangible book value per share: Total stockholders' equity $ 392,555 $ 352,202 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 389,841 $ 349,488 Total shares outstanding at period end(denominator) 5,567,909 5,567,909 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 70.02 $ 62.77 Book value per share - GAAP $ 70.50 $ 63.26 Calculation of tangible capital / tangible assets: Total stockholders' equity $ 392,555 $ 352,202 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible stockholders' equity(numerator) $ 389,841 $ 349,488 Total assets $ 7,264,014 $ 5,946,994 Less: goodwill 2,714 2,714 Tangible assets(denominator) $ 7,261,300 $ 5,944,280 Tangible capital / tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.37 % 5.88 % Capital / assets - GAAP 5.40 % 5.92 %

