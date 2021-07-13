L Brands Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering and the Repurchase of Its Common Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public secondary offering of 20,041,646 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by Leslie H. Wexner and certain affiliated selling stockholders (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). L Brands will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.



L Brands also announced today that subject to and immediately following the closing of the Offering, L Brands has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock directly from one of the Selling Stockholders (the “Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by L Brands will be equal to the public offering price in the Offering, less the underwriting discount. L Brands intends to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand. The Repurchase is part of the $1.5 billion share repurchase program announced earlier today, which replaced the prior share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in March 2021.