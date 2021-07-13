checkAd

L Brands Announces Commencement of Secondary Offering and the Repurchase of Its Common Stock

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (“L Brands”) (NYSE: LB) announced today the commencement of an underwritten public secondary offering of 20,041,646 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”) by Leslie H. Wexner and certain affiliated selling stockholders (collectively, the “Selling Stockholders”). L Brands will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders in the Offering.

L Brands also announced today that subject to and immediately following the closing of the Offering, L Brands has agreed to repurchase an aggregate of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock directly from one of the Selling Stockholders (the “Repurchase”). The price per share to be paid by L Brands will be equal to the public offering price in the Offering, less the underwriting discount. L Brands intends to fund the Repurchase with cash on hand. The Repurchase is part of the $1.5 billion share repurchase program announced earlier today, which replaced the prior share repurchase program authorized by the Board of Directors in March 2021.

Following the Offering and the Repurchase, the Selling Stockholders are expected to have disposed of all of their shares of L Brands’ common stock, other than 5,000,000 shares.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

The Offering will be made pursuant to L Brands’ existing effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 29, 2019, and a related prospectus supplement for the Offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus in that registration statement and other documents L Brands has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about L Brands and the Offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the Offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email to prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

