Paramount Reschedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to Wednesday July 28, 2021 at 9 00 AM

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it has rescheduled its second quarter 2021 conference call and audio webcast from Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to 9:00 a.m. ET on the same day. As previously disclosed, the Company still intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on July 28, 2021 through August 4, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13721230.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.paramount-group.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

