Armstrong World Industries to Report Second-Quarter 2021 Results July 27

LANCASTER, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, will release its second-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27 and host a conference call to discuss these results at 10:00 a.m. ET.



Conference call and webcast information as well as the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page at armstrongceilings.com.