checkAd

Educational Development Corporation Announces Executive Management Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.07.2021, 23:00  |  53   |   |   

Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of Directors

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Effective July 13, 2021, Randall White will serve as Executive Chairman, and in that capacity will remain active to inform the Board of Directors on the Company’s performance, continue mentoring key executives, and serve as an advisor to the day-to-day and strategic operations of the Company. Randall will also remain as Chairman of the Board.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Development Corporation. We are strong financially, operationally, and well positioned for continued growth with over 200 million in annual revenues. On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, we are pleased to appoint Craig White as new President and Chief Executive Officer of EDC. Craig has served alongside me at EDC for over 30 years and his experience and accomplishments have prepared him for this exact opportunity,” said Randall White. “I am confident that Craig, along with all the members of our team, will continue to position EDC for growth while focusing on driving shareholder value for decades to come. Having served over 35 years as President and CEO, I feel this is the right time for a leadership transition. I remain confident and vested in the long-term success of the Company by continuing as Chairman of the Board and remaining the largest individual shareholder. I am also excited to continue my active involvement as Executive Chairman. This Company has been my life’s work and passion. It has truly been my honor and a privilege to serve our salesforce, our employees and our shareholders,” concluded Randall White.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Educational Development Corporation Announces Executive Management Change Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of DirectorsTULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of Second-Step Conversion and Subscription ...
Biogen and Innocare Announce License and Collaboration Agreement For Orelabrutinib, an Innovative ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
SkyFly: Soar America begins ‘flights’ at The Island in Pigeon Forge
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board