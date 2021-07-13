Educational Development Corporation Announces Executive Management Change
Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of Directors
TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as
President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes
became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company’s Board of Directors.
Effective July 13, 2021, Randall White will serve as Executive Chairman, and in that capacity will remain active to inform the Board of Directors on the Company’s performance, continue mentoring
key executives, and serve as an advisor to the day-to-day and strategic operations of the Company. Randall will also remain as Chairman of the Board.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Educational Development Corporation. We are strong financially, operationally, and well positioned for continued growth with over 200 million in annual revenues. On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, we are pleased to appoint Craig White as new President and Chief Executive Officer of EDC. Craig has served alongside me at EDC for over 30 years and his experience and accomplishments have prepared him for this exact opportunity,” said Randall White. “I am confident that Craig, along with all the members of our team, will continue to position EDC for growth while focusing on driving shareholder value for decades to come. Having served over 35 years as President and CEO, I feel this is the right time for a leadership transition. I remain confident and vested in the long-term success of the Company by continuing as Chairman of the Board and remaining the largest individual shareholder. I am also excited to continue my active involvement as Executive Chairman. This Company has been my life’s work and passion. It has truly been my honor and a privilege to serve our salesforce, our employees and our shareholders,” concluded Randall White.
