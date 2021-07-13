Educational Development Corporation Announces Executive Management Change

Craig White Promoted to President, Chief Executive Officer and Appointed to the Board of Directors

TULSA, Okla., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Educational Development Corporation (“EDC”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EDUC) today announced that Randall White is transitioning from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer to active Executive Chairman. Craig White, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. All changes became effective on July 13, 2021. Craig White has also been appointed and unanimously approved to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Effective July 13, 2021, Randall White will serve as Executive Chairman, and in that capacity will remain active to inform the Board of Directors on the Company’s performance, continue mentoring key executives, and serve as an advisor to the day-to-day and strategic operations of the Company. Randall will also remain as Chairman of the Board.

