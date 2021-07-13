Nilfisk Raises Organic Growth Guidance to 12-16% from 8-12% Previously Autor: PLX AI | 13.07.2021, 23:02 | 25 | 0 | 0 13.07.2021, 23:02 | (PLX AI) – Nilfisk raises outlook FY organic growth to 12-16% from 8-12% after a strong performance in the second quarter.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% is unchangedQ2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 41.9 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3%Q2 … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk raises outlook FY organic growth to 12-16% from 8-12% after a strong performance in the second quarter.Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% is unchangedQ2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 41.9 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3%Q2 … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk raises outlook FY organic growth to 12-16% from 8-12% after a strong performance in the second quarter.

Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% is unchanged

Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 41.9 million

Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3%

Q2 revenue EUR 257.8 million

The strong performance in the quarter is driven by outstanding commercial execution and continuing positive and earlier than expected development in demand recovery in the professional branded business, highlighting the solid performance in Europe and Americas, with a sustained strong order intake across geographies and healthy growth profile in the different customer segments

Company says there is ongoing impact related to supply chain constraints that affects almost all industries across the globe, with substantially higher material and freight costs



Nilfisk Holding Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Nilfisk Holding Bearer and/or registered Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer