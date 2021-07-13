checkAd

Nilfisk Raises Organic Growth Guidance to 12-16% from 8-12% Previously

Autor: PLX AI
13.07.2021, 23:02  |  25   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – Nilfisk raises outlook FY organic growth to 12-16% from 8-12% after a strong performance in the second quarter.
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% is unchanged
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 41.9 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3%
  • Q2 revenue EUR 257.8 million
  • The strong performance in the quarter is driven by outstanding commercial execution and continuing positive and earlier than expected development in demand recovery in the professional branded business, highlighting the solid performance in Europe and Americas, with a sustained strong order intake across geographies and healthy growth profile in the different customer segments
  • Company says there is ongoing impact related to supply chain constraints that affects almost all industries across the globe, with substantially higher material and freight costs


