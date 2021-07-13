Agilysys to Report Fiscal 2022 1st Quarter Results on July 27th and Host Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation, cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2022 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday July 27th, 2021 and host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call number is 224-357-2393 (domestic or international); and the conference ID number is 3984906. Please call fifteen minutes prior to the presentation to ensure that you are connected. Interested parties may also access the conference call live on the Internet at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentation .... Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location at http://www.agilysys.com/company/investor-relations/events-presentation ....