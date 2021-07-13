PyroGenesis Launches Online Charitable Swag

PyroGenesis’ online store will be unveiled Wednesday, July 14 th at approx. 10h30 AM (ET). All products will be available at shop.pyrogenesis.com .

MONTREAL, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is proud to announce today the launching of its e-commerce website, offering a selection of high quality charitable swag and accessories, the profits of which will be donated to children’s charities 1 .

PyroGenesis’ e-commerce website can also be accessed from the Company’s home page pyrogenesis.com, and will feature exclusive and limited editions of clothing and lifestyle products. The initial offering includes a variety of hoodies, caps, sweatpants, graphic tees, barbecue sets and various accessories, all of which will be added to over time. Most of the themes were inspired by requests from the investment community.

“We are very proud to be announcing this launch which is as a result of a combination of time and effort volunteered by many of PyroGenesis’ employees,” said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “This has fostered a feeling of pride amongst the PyroGenesis team and underscores a basic philosophy at PyroGenesis that ‘no matter how good the situation is, nor how successful one becomes, we must never forget those less fortunate’.”

Please visit shop.pyrogenesis.com to participate in this launch, and help provide for children in need.

