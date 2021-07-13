Hydrofarm Reminds Investors of Redemption of Warrants

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (“Hydrofarm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HYFM), a leading distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies, today announced that as of July 12, 2021, approximately 2.8 million of its 3.4 million outstanding investor warrants (the “Investor Warrants”) have been exercised. As previously announced on June 21, 2021, the Company provided notice to the holders of its Investor Warrants that their warrants will be redeemed in accordance with the terms of such Investor Warrants. Holders of the Investor Warrants have until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Investor Warrants.



As a courtesy, the Company would like to remind any remaining holders of Investor Warrants that if the remaining approximately 0.6 million Investor Warrants are not exercised by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021, the redemption date, the Investor Warrants will be void and no longer exercisable, and the holders of those Investor Warrants will be entitled to receive $0.00033712 per Investor Warrant. Questions concerning redemption and exercise of such Investor Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, our Warrant Agent, at (212) 509-4000 or cstmail@continentalstock.com or SternAegis, our Investor Warrant Solicitor, at inbox@sternaegis.com