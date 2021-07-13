Melior Resources Inc. Provides Update on RTO Transaction with Ranchero Gold Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melior Resources Inc. (TSXV: “MLR”) (“Melior” or the “Company”) provides the following update on the reverse take-over transaction (the “Transaction”) with Ranchero Gold Corp. (“Ranchero”) pursuant to which Melior will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Ranchero by way of a three-cornered amalgamation in accordance with the terms and conditions of the amalgamation agreement dated February 17, 2021, as amended, between Melior, Ranchero and 1274169 B.C. Ltd. (“Melior Newco”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melior, as more particularly described in the Company’s news releases dated November 2, 2020 and February 18, 2021.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Ranchero will amalgamate with Melior Newco, and Melior will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Ranchero (the “Ranchero Shares”) from the Ranchero shareholders in exchange for post-consolidation common shares of Melior (the “Resulting Issuer Shares”) on the basis of one Resulting Issuer Share for one Ranchero Share. An aggregate of approximately 47,444,998 Resulting Issuer Shares will be issued to Ranchero shareholders, excluding the Resulting Issuer Shares to be issued pursuant to the Concurrent Financing (as defined below). Following the Transaction, Melior (the “Resulting Issuer”) will continue the business of Ranchero. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions precedent, as described in the news releases of the Company dated November 2, 2020 and February 18, 2021. Prior to the completion of the Transaction, Melior intends to consolidate its common shares (the “Consolidation”) on the basis of 32.6764 pre-consolidation common shares for one post-consolidation common share of Melior.

The completion of the Transaction remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

At least seven business days prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company will file a filing statement providing comprehensive disclosure regarding the Transaction, as well as the business and assets of Ranchero.

Concurrent Financing

Ranchero intends to close a brokered and non-brokered private placement (the “Concurrent Financing”) of up to 9,090,909 subscription receipts of Ranchero (each, a “Subscription Receipt”) at a purchase price of $0.55 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, subject to an over-allotment option exercisable by Haywood Securities Inc. (the “Agent”) for an additional $1,000,000 of Subscription Receipts on or about Wednesday, July 14, 2021. More details regarding the Concurrent Financing can be found in the news release of the Company dated November 2, 2020.