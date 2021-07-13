checkAd

Cummins Inc. Increases Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) today approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend on common stock of 7 percent to 1.45 dollars per share from 1.35 dollars per share. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 20, 2021.

“This marks our 12th consecutive year of increasing our dividend, demonstrating a consistent trend of returning capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in our future,” said Tom Linebarger, Chairman and CEO, Cummins Inc.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,825 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020. To learn more about Cummins visit cummins.com.

Forward-looking disclosure statement

Information provided in this release that is not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our forecasts, guidance, preliminary results, expectations, hopes, beliefs and intentions on strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to our plans and expectations for our revenues and EBITDA. Our actual future results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: any adverse results of our internal review into our emissions certification process and compliance with emission standards; increased scrutiny from regulatory agencies, as well as unpredictability in the adoption, implementation and enforcement of emission standards around the world; policy changes in international trade; the U.K.'s exit from the European Union; changes in taxation; global legal and ethical compliance costs and risks; increasingly stringent environmental laws and regulations; future bans or limitations on the use of diesel-powered products; supply shortages and supplier financial risk, particularly from any of our single-sourced suppliers, including suppliers that may be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic; market slowdown due to the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises, epidemics or pandemics; impacts to manufacturing and supply chain abilities from an extended shutdown or disruption of our operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic; aligning our capacity and production with our demand, including impacts of COVID-19; large truck manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers customers discontinuing outsourcing their engine supply needs or experiencing financial distress, particularly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, bankruptcy or change in control; a slowdown in infrastructure development and/or depressed commodity prices; failure to realize expected results from our investment in Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies joint venture; the actions of, and income from, joint ventures and other investees that we do not directly control; product recalls; the development of new technologies that reduce demand for our current products and services; lower than expected acceptance of new or existing products or services; variability in material and commodity costs; product liability claims; our sales mix of products; protection and validity of our patent and other intellectual property rights; disruptions in global credit and financial markets as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic; labor relations or work stoppages; reliance on our executive leadership team and other key personnel; climate change and global warming; our plan to reposition our portfolio of product offerings through exploration of strategic acquisitions and divestitures and related uncertainties of entering such transactions; exposure to potential security breaches or other disruptions to our information technology systems and data security; political, economic and other risks from operations in numerous countries; competitor activity; increasing competition, including increased global competition among our customers in emerging markets; foreign currency exchange rate changes; the performance of our pension plan assets and volatility of discount rates, particularly those related to the sustained slowdown of the global economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the price and availability of energy; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; continued availability of financing, financial instruments and financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future business; and other risks detailed from time to time in our SEC filings, including particularly in the Risk Factors section of our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://www.cummins.com in the Investor Relations section of our website.

