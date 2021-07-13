Newcore Gold Files Technical Report for the Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) reports it has filed the technical report supporting the updated independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") completed for the Company’s 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. The PEA was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. ("BBA") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Enchi, Ghana" has an effective date of June 8, 2021 and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



The positive PEA, the results of which were announced on June 8, 2021, highlights the potential for a technically simple, open pit mine and heap leach operation utilizing contract mining. The PEA also reflects an updated, pit constrained, Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.4 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.62 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") containing 1.4 million ounces gold. Only 20,195 metres of drilling from the ongoing 66,000 metre drill program was included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.