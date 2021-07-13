checkAd

Newcore Gold Files Technical Report for the Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Ghana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) reports it has filed the technical report supporting the updated independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") completed for the Company’s 100%-owned Enchi Gold Project ("Enchi" or the "Project") in Ghana. The PEA was prepared by BBA E&C Inc. ("BBA") in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The technical report, titled "Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Enchi Gold Project, Enchi, Ghana" has an effective date of June 8, 2021 and is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The positive PEA, the results of which were announced on June 8, 2021, highlights the potential for a technically simple, open pit mine and heap leach operation utilizing contract mining. The PEA also reflects an updated, pit constrained, Inferred Mineral Resource of 70.4 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 0.62 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") containing 1.4 million ounces gold. Only 20,195 metres of drilling from the ongoing 66,000 metre drill program was included in the updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

PEA Highlights (All currencies are reported in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified)

  • Strong Project Economics with Low Capital Intensity
    • At a gold price of $1,650/oz: $333 million pre-tax net present value discounted at 5% ("NPV5%") and a 54% pre-tax internal rate of return ("IRR"), $212 million after-tax NPV5%, and a 42% after-tax IRR.
    • At a gold price of $1,850/oz: $471 million pre-tax NPV5% and a 69% pre-tax IRR, $302 million after-tax NPV5%, and a 54% after-tax IRR.
    • Initial capital costs estimated at $97 million, with a short after-tax payback of 2.3 years.
  • Establishing the Potential for a Robust Project with Significant Growth Potential
    • Average annual gold production in years two through five of 104,171 ounces gold;
      983,296 ounces gold recovered over an 11-year life of mine ("LOM").
    • LOM strip ratio of 2.1 to 1, mined grade of 0.57 g/t gold and recovery of 79%.
    • LOM operating costs (1) estimated at $923/oz of gold, cash costs (2) estimated at $1,043/oz of gold, LOM all-in sustaining costs (AISC) (3) estimated at $1,066/oz of gold.
  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Including an Initial Resource at Kwakyekrom
    • The PEA includes an updated Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.4 Mt grading 0.62 g/t Au containing 1.4 million ounces gold.
    • Incorporates 20,195 metres of drilling completed at Enchi in 2020 and early 2021.
  • Additional Exploration Upside from Ongoing 66,000 Metre Drill Program at Enchi
    • 46,000 metres of additional drilling was not included in the Mineral Resource Estimate.
    • Exploration and drilling activities continue on the Enchi Gold Project, with drilling testing a series of highly prospective targets directed at extending the existing Mineral Resources along strike and down dip, further drilling of advanced gold targets across the 216 km2 property, and first pass testing of multi-kilometre scale gold anomalies.
    • Recent drilling results not included in the PEA Mineral Resource Estimate have intersected wide zones of oxide gold mineralization as well as high-grade core structures including 5.40 g/t Au over 9.0 m, 5.78 g/t Au over 7.0 m, 6.25 g/t Au over 6.0 m, 3.31 g/t Au over 9.0 m, and 2.95 g/t Au over 9.0 m and remain open along strike and to depth.
Note: Base case parameters assume a gold price of $1,650/oz. NPV calculated as of the commencement of construction and excludes all pre-construction costs. Cash costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures (see cautionary language).
