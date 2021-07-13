Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Offers Patients Resmetirom in a Planned Open Label Active Treatment Extension of the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 Clinical Study

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) announced today its first patient dosed in a planned 52-week open label active treatment extension study of MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, named MAESTRO-NAFLD-1-Open Label Extension (OLE) (NCT04951219). MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 is an ongoing 52-week ~1200 patient Phase 3 non-invasive, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of resmetirom in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), presumed NASH. The study is due to complete later this year with measures of safety and efficacy including reduction in imaging and biomarker measures of NASH, as well as the lowering of LDL-cholesterol and other atherogenic lipids.



MAESTRO-NAFLD-OLE allows patients who complete MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 to consent to 52 weeks of active treatment with resmetirom, making this treatment available to patients who were assigned to placebo in the main study and allowing patients who were on resmetirom to continue treatment with the drug.