DXC Technology to Report First Quarter FY 2022 Results on August 4, 2021

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

DXC will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The dial-in number for U.S. callers is +1-833-979-2847. Callers who reside outside of the U.S. should dial +1-236-714-2943. The passcode for all participants is 4469601. The webcast and presentation will be available on DXC’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 11, 2021 for callers in the U.S. at +1-800-585-8367 or for callers who reside outside the U.S. at +1-416-621-4642. The replay passcode is 4469601. A transcript of the conference call will be posted on DXC’s website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the coronavirus disease 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings.

No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

