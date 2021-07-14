checkAd

Western Digital to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

