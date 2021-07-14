checkAd

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 00:35  |  24   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting …

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the "Disposition") of 6,888,000common shares ("Shares") of Victory Nickel Inc. ("VN").

Between July 12, 2021 and July 13, 2021, ELEF disposed of 6,888,000through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $0.0227 for a total consideration of approximately $156,537.50. Prior to the Dispositions, ELEF held 32,171,000 Shares which represented approximately 23.28% of the issued and outstanding Shares of VN on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Dispositions, ELEF holds 25,283,000 Shares which represents 18.3% of VN's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. All Shares are held directly by ELEF and no joint actor of ELEF holds any securities of VN.

ELEF acquired Shares for investment purposes. ELEF intends to evaluate its investment in VN and to increase or decrease its shareholdings from time to time as it may deem appropriate.

ELEF and VN have entered into a voting trust agreement in respect of the Shares acquired by ELEF whereby ELEF has agreed it shall either vote the Shares held by ELEF in accordance with the direction of VN or shall abstain from voting such Shares. An earlywarning report has been filed by ELEF in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR under the VN's profile at www.sedar.comor may be obtained directly from ELEF upon request at the telephone number below. The head office of VN is located at 9 Crestwood Drive, Toronto, Ontario M1E 1E6 and the Shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The head office of ELEF is located at Suite 1610 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2. There are no joint actors in connection with the Acquisition.

Contact Information:

John Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
604 569-3661
ir@silverelef.com

SOURCE: Silver Elephant Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655434/Silver-Elephant-Mining-Corp-Files-Ea ...

Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc. VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
RETRANSMISSION: Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private ...
Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property - Nelson BC
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization at the Jeff Target; Extensive New ...
First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres
Falcon Acquires Strategic Land Position in Hope Brook, Adjacent to First Mining, Sokoman and Marvel ...
Cinedigm Hires Jennifer Soltesz as Vice President of Business Development & Strategy
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.07.21Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Silver Elephant Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative For Minago Nickel Project at Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Silver Elephant’s Minago Project Reports 722 Million Pounds Measured and Indicated and 319 Million Pounds Inferred Nickel Mineral Resource Estimate Grading 0.74% Nickel in Canada’s Thompson Nickel Belt
Accesswire | Analysen
25.06.21Silver Elephant to Hold Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on September 10, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Silver Elephant Starts 2,000-Meter Drilling Program at the Pulacayo Silver Project in Bolivia
Accesswire | Analysen