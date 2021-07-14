Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting …

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("ELEF") today has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System And Related Take-Over Bid And Insider Reporting Issues in connection with its disposition (the "Disposition") of 6,888,000common shares ("Shares") of Victory Nickel Inc. ("VN"). Between July 12, 2021 and July 13, 2021, ELEF disposed of 6,888,000through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange at an average price of $0.0227 for a total consideration of approximately $156,537.50. Prior to the Dispositions, ELEF held 32,171,000 Shares which represented approximately 23.28% of the issued and outstanding Shares of VN on a non-diluted basis. Immediately after the Dispositions, ELEF holds 25,283,000 Shares which represents 18.3% of VN's issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis. All Shares are held directly by ELEF and no joint actor of ELEF holds any securities of VN.