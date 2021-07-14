checkAd

360 DIGITECH ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating 360 DigiTech, Inc. on Behalf of 360 DigiTech Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on behalf of 360 DigiTech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 360 DigiTech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns whether 360 DigiTech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media to the effect that the Company's core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came in the days following the high-profile removal of other companies' apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices.

On this news, 360 DigiTech’s share price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

