Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) on behalf of 360 DigiTech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 360 DigiTech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation concerns whether 360 DigiTech and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 8, 2021, reports circulated on social media to the effect that the Company's core product, the 360 IOU app, had been removed from major app stores. The reports came in the days following the high-profile removal of other companies' apps as Chinese regulators investigated their customer data protection practices.

On this news, 360 DigiTech’s share price fell $7.12 per share, or 21.48%, to close at $26.02 per share on July 8, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 360 DigiTech shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

