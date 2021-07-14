checkAd

Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 01:35  |  70   |   |   

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing more than 25 years of sustainability reporting, Suncor released its 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report today. The reports share the company’s 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and highlight key points of progress in early 2021.

Earlier this year, the company shared its updated strategy which focuses on increasing shareholder returns while accelerating its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, growing its business in low GHG fuels, electricity, and hydrogen, sustaining and optimizing its base business and transforming its GHG footprint to be a net-zero company by 2050 – all enabled by Suncor’s expertise, long-life resources, integrated business model, strong connection to customers, and world-class ESG performance.

“Building on the solid foundation we’ve established over decades is core to our strategy as we help shape a profitable and sustainable energy future,” said Mark Little, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Achieving our shared economic, climate and social goals demands that we work together with communities, businesses, governments and organizations. Our projects and initiatives reflect this approach.”

Both the Report on Sustainability and Climate Report describe Suncor’s current and ongoing work and provide insights into future steps that will support the company in achieving its goals.

Highlights of the Report on Sustainability include:

  • A message from Mark Little, President and Chief Executive Officer, detailing the company’s evolving strategy and progress in environmental stewardship, community relationships and caring for Suncor’s workforce
  • A Q&A with Chief Sustainability Officer Martha Hall Findlay on Suncor’s approach to emissions reductions and achieving world-class ESG performance
  • Examples of how the company is leveraging technology to reduce environmental impact, with almost 50% of the $535 million investment in technology development, deployment and digitalization directed towards emissions-related technology
  • Ways Suncor is working with Indigenous communities, listening to their feedback and strengthening relationships, represented by the company’s Journey of Reconciliation and $911 million (over 10% of supply chain spend) spent with Indigenous suppliers
  • Key progress in water stewardship and tailings management with recycled water accounting for 92% to 99% of water use at mining and in situ operations
  • Investments in communities, including $36 million in contributions to non-profit organizations and the creation of the Petro-Canada CareMakers Foundation to provide support to the one in four Canadians who are family caregivers
  • Profiles of the diverse and experienced board as the foundation for sound governance, with 36 per cent female representation and over two decades of Indigenous representation
  • Review of people-focused efforts, from safety to mental health, inclusion and diversity, and community investment

Highlights from the Climate Report include:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report All financial figures are in Canadian dollars CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Continuing more than 25 years of sustainability reporting, Suncor released its 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report today. The reports …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Comment of the fund manager of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and net asset value of the share as of ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
Nicox Appoints Robert N. Weinreb, M.D. and Sanjay G. Asrani, M.D. to its Glaucoma Clinical Advisory ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Sanofi announces Paris 2024 Premium partnership for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board