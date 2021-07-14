Suncor Energy releases 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars



CALGARY, Alberta, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing more than 25 years of sustainability reporting, Suncor released its 2021 Report on Sustainability and Climate Report today. The reports share the company’s 2020 environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and highlight key points of progress in early 2021.



Earlier this year, the company shared its updated strategy which focuses on increasing shareholder returns while accelerating its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets, growing its business in low GHG fuels, electricity, and hydrogen, sustaining and optimizing its base business and transforming its GHG footprint to be a net-zero company by 2050 – all enabled by Suncor’s expertise, long-life resources, integrated business model, strong connection to customers, and world-class ESG performance.