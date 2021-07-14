checkAd

VVDN Gets Approval Under PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 02:00  |  27   |   |   

GURUGRAM, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) under the Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLI) for IT hardware. VVDN is amongst the 14 companies domestic and international, which has been granted approval for IT hardware manufacturing under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware products VVDN has also participated in the Govt. of India's PLI scheme for telecom and networking equipment.

VVDN Technologies Logo

With 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing units and 10 design centers across India, VVDN does the complete R&D, engineering and manufacturing of products in the domains of 5G & Datacenter, Networking & Wi-Fi, Vision, and IoT. In the IT hardware space, VVDN has vast experience in designing, development and manufacturing of rack storage servers, communication servers, ruggedized tablets, IoT tablets, desktop all-in-one PCs.

Over the last year, VVDN Technologies has continued to expand its manufacturing and engineering infrastructure. After the inauguration of VVDN's Global Innovation Park in July 2020, the company added new additional SMT lines as well as new machines for its tooling, molding and injection molding. Recently, VVDN has added a die casting facility to its existing infrastructure which has taken its manufacturing proposition to a whole new level. This will further accentuate and enable the company to cater to the production of tablets, laptops, all-in-one PCs, and servers as per the global and domestic demand.

VVDN Technologies Co-founder and President Engineering, Vivek Bansal, said, "We are delighted to have been approved for the PLI scheme for IT hardware. It showcases India's progress to becoming the preferred manufacturing destination and resonates strongly with PM Modi's call of Atmanirbhar Bharat - a self-reliant India. The PLI scheme goes hand in hand with VVDN's vision and has further strengthen our resolve to do more of Design and Make in India products. While working in the datacenter space, VVDN has its IPs for OvS and SSL for network compute. With these investments made in the R&D and manufacturing infrastructure along with the PLI approval, we are quite excited and confident to be able to meet the production demands for the IT hardware products."

Media Contact:
Kunwar Sinha
kunwar.sinha@vvdntech.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531036/VVDN_Technologies_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VVDN Gets Approval Under PLI Scheme for IT Hardware Manufacturing GURUGRAM, India, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VVDN Technologies, a premier electronic product engineering and manufacturing company, has been approved by the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeitY) under the Production Linked …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
888poker wins EGR Marketing & Innovation Award
North America to Become Cryptomining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark
AccuGroup, a leading global supply chain quality solution provider signs a commercial collaboration ...
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
Massive IPOs and M&A Activity Reveal Market's Appetite for Plant-based Stocks
CGF Plastic Waste Coalition Launches Full Set of "Golden Design Rules" to Tackle Plastic Waste
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area