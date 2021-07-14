checkAd

June Quarterly Report Investor Webinar and Conference Call

PERTH, Western Australia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2021 Quarterly Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday July 21, 2021.

Call Details

Australia: Wednesday July 21, 2021
(Perth – 7:00am) (Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am)

Canada: Tuesday July 20, 2021
(Toronto – 7:00pm)
(Vancouver – 4:00pm)

UK: Wednesday July 21, 2021
(London – 12:00am)

Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ux1Lx159QtyB7_HmqunJsg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the below numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 831 8517 4551.

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Australia
+61 8 7150 1149 or
+61 3 7018 2005

Singapore
+65 3165 1065

Canada
+1 778 907 2071

USA
+1 669 900 9128

New Zealand
+64 9 884 6780

United Kingdom
+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

To discuss any aspect of this announcement, please contact:

Media Relations: Nathan Ryan at telephone +61 4 20 582 887 or email nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au (Melbourne) 





