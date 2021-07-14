checkAd

Celldex Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 02:30   

HAMPTON, N.J., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (“Celldex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CLDX) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 5,952,381 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $42.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Celldex has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 892,857 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Jefferies, SVB Leerink, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital LLC and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as co-lead managers for the offering.

The Company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the underwriters’ option, if any, of approximately $250 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses.

Celldex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, including current and future development of CDX-0159, growing its bispecific antibody platform and clinical candidates, funding ongoing efforts to develop additional clinical pipeline products and for general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The securities described above are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-249917), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and deemed effective on November 6, 2020. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained for free by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mail at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by e-mail at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

