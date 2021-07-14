Amazon Launches Kindle Vella, Serialized Stories in a Mobile-First, Interactive Reading Experience

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Today, Amazon announced the launch of Kindle Vella, a new mobile-first, interactive reading experience for serialized stories. Available in the U.S. via the Kindle iOS app and on Amazon.com, Kindle Vella stories are published one short episode at a time, each ranging from 600 to 5,000 words—and the first three episodes of every story are free. Subsequent episodes can be unlocked using Tokens, which are available for purchase in bundles in the Kindle iOS app or on Amazon.com. Thousands of stories containing tens of thousands of episodes are available today, with new episodes being published regularly.

Kindle Vella is a mobile-first, interactive experience with several fun features for readers, including: