ZoomInfo Announces Pricing of $300 million of 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo”) today announced that its indirect subsidiaries, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC and ZoomInfo Finance Corp. (the “Issuers,” and, together with ZoomInfo, the “Company”), have priced their previously announced offering of an additional $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of their existing 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Additional Notes”). The Issuers’ 3.875% Senior Notes due 2029 were previously issued in an aggregate principal amount of $350.0 million on February 2, 2021 (the “Initial Notes”). The Additional Notes and the Initial Notes will be treated as the same series for all purposes under the indenture that governs the Initial Notes and will govern the Additional Notes. The Additional Notes will be issued a price equal to 99.25% of their face value plus accrued interest from February 2, 2021 to the closing date. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, together with additional term loans incurred under its existing first lien credit agreement, to repay outstanding revolving credit borrowings under the first lien credit agreement, pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transaction and the remainder for general corporate purposes. The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on July 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Additional Notes to be offered and the related guarantees thereof have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Additional Notes are being offered, by the initial purchasers, only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act and non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.