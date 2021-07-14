Indaba Capital Highlights That Supplemental Proxy Materials Reinforce MDC-Stagwell Combination’s Deep Conflicts and Wholly Insufficient Terms

Indaba Capital Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Indaba” or “we”), which is the largest unaffiliated shareholder of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) (“MDC” or the “Company”), today commented on the supplemental proxy materials issued by the Company in connection with its prospective merger with Stagwell Media LP (“Stagwell”). Based on its analysis of MDC’s disclosures, Indaba has concluded that the additional information released only reinforces that the transaction’s recently revised terms continue to deprive unaffiliated shareholders of meaningful value. In particular, Indaba is highlighting the following: