checkAd

Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and mobile app transactions by over 51%

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 04:00  |  22   |   |   

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, the leading global full-stack martech company, today announced that Sendo, one of the leading e-commerce brands in Vietnam, has increased sales on their website and mobile app by over 51%, with its AI-led multi-channel customer engagement platform.

Netcore Cloud Logo

Sendo is the largest home-grown Vietnamese e-commerce retailer and one of the top 10 online commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, connecting over 30 million buyers and 500,000 sellers nationwide. As an app-first e-commerce brand, Sendo needed a robust multi-channel marketing platform to personalize customer engagement across their website and mobile app. Additionally, since Sendo offered multiple limited time-bound sales promotions, they also needed to craft and deliver personalized communication to relevant customer segments without delay. 

This tied right back to Netcore's core competency, having been a formidable player in the 1:1 customer engagement space for over 20 years. In fact, 75% of Asia's unicorns leverage Netcore to effectively engage and retain their customers at scale. In response to Sendo's challenges, Netcore's advanced customer engagement platform helped them analyze and engage with their customers across email, website, and mobile app. These personalized and contextual onsite notifications were triggered based on specific user events on their website and mobile app - helping them deliver seamless e-shopping experiences while also driving 26% of web traffic to their mobile app.

In addition, Sendo leveraged Netcore Smart Push, an industry-first technology to increase app push notification delivery which resulted in a 21% increase in app launches. Their time-sensitive app push notification campaigns were also delivered at 2X speed; positively impacting engagement and conversions.

Duc Pham, Buyer Engagement Director at Sendo, commented, "Netcore Cloud has helped us increase app engagement by 21% and overall online transactions by 51%. Their team has always ensured excellent service levels and has consulted us to leverage the best solution for all our business leads."

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO - International Business at Netcore Cloud, further elaborated, "The e-commerce industry is witnessing tremendous growth in terms of customer acquisition; especially in Southeast Asia. The pressing need to engage intelligently with customers to magnify CLTV and retention through hyper-personalized experiences is something that Netcore Cloud has excelled in over the years. We are delighted to be playing a vital role in Sendo's incredible growth story and look forward to helping them scale new heights in customer and revenue growth in the future as well."

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company offering a full-stack of martech solutions that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user's journey. Building a unified view of customers, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting and providing actionable analytics, Netcore Cloud represents an all-in-one solution for a marketer. 

Making successful strides for 20+ years, Netcore Cloud today serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries including India, USA, Germany, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE, delivering 12+ billion emails, and tracking 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers. Some of the leading brands that trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals include MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi,, Easemytrip, Pizza Hut, and McDonalds. 

Backed by products designed to scale and with a focus on ROI, today Netcore Cloud stands tall as a leader in martech solutions in Asia and is exponentially growing in US, EU, and South America.

Media Contact:

Clyds Pascua
clyds.pascual@netcorecloud.com
+84939792880

Hoang Lee
hoang.lee@netcorecloud.com
+84703285279 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1495164/Netcore_Cloud_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Netcore Cloud's Customer Engagement Platform helps Vietnam e-commerce major, Sendo, boost web and mobile app transactions by over 51% HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Netcore Cloud, the leading global full-stack martech company, today announced that Sendo, one of the leading e-commerce brands in Vietnam, has increased sales on their website and mobile app by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC ...
888poker wins EGR Marketing & Innovation Award
North America to Become Cryptomining Central Now That China Miners Have Gone Dark
Rising Demand for Needle-free Vaccines to Drive Innovation in the Respiratory Virus Vaccines ...
CGF Plastic Waste Coalition Launches Full Set of "Golden Design Rules" to Tackle Plastic Waste
Sol-Gel Coating Remains Highly Sought-After for Biomedical Applications: Fact MR
Rain Carbon Leveraging Innovation Leadership To Create a New Future for Its Industry in a More ...
Massive IPOs and M&A Activity Reveal Market's Appetite for Plant-based Stocks
QSTP, Part of QF, Supported Start-up to Offer Personalized Itineraries for Visitors to Qatar
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2021 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
EQT Private Equity to sell Igenomix to Vitrolife for an enterprise value of EUR 1.25 billion
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area