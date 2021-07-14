ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” received nods for Outstanding Variety Talk Series plus Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and “South Park” was also nominated for Outstanding Animated Program.

VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” earned 11 nominations this year, including Outstanding Competition Series, and two nominations for its aftershow, “RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.”

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” and MTV Documentary Films’ “76 Days” each earned its first-ever Emmy nomination.

MTV Entertainment Studios picked up four nominations, with “Emily in Paris” and “Reno 911!” each receiving two respectively.

SHOWTIME landed six Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

“Shameless” star William H. Macy was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series.

“Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020,” produced by CBS Studios, received three nominations.

“Vice” and “The Good Lord Bird” each received a nomination.

Additionally, Awesomeness earned three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for the second season of “PEN15,” including Outstanding Comedy Series. Paramount Television Studios received two Emmy nominations for “Made For Love” and “The Haunting Of Bly Manor.”

