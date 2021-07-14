LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $54.50 per share. Gross proceeds to LeMaitre from the offering are expected to be approximately $54.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by LeMaitre. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. LeMaitre has granted the underwriters of the offering the right for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as co-lead manager, and Barrington Research, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers.