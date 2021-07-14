LeMaitre Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BURLINGTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT), a provider of peripheral vascular devices, implants and services, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a
public offering price of $54.50 per share. Gross proceeds to LeMaitre from the offering are expected to be approximately $54.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and
estimated offering expenses payable by LeMaitre. The offering is expected to close on or about July 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. LeMaitre has granted the underwriters of the
offering the right for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 150,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Jefferies and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets is acting as co-lead manager, and Barrington Research, Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC and Sidoti & Company, LLC are acting as co-managers.
LeMaitre intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full borrowings outstanding under its senior secured credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures and payments under its quarterly dividend program. LeMaitre may also use a portion of the net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on June 1, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering has been previously filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388; or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, or by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.
