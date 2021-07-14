Allena Pharmaceuticals Announces $28 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

NEWTON, Mass., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA), a late-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with several healthcare-focused institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 21,357,744 shares of the Company’s common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 10,678,872 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.311 per share of common stock (or common stock equivalent) and associated warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately and have a term of five years.

The gross proceeds to the Company from this offering are expected to be approximately $28 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The foregoing securities are being offered by the Company pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228656) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 3, 2018, and declared effective by the SEC on December 26, 2018. The offering of the securities is made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the securities being offered will be filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 865-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.