Soaring to New Heights

SFIO Goes into Real Estate and Property Development with $100M Projects in the Pipeline

HAMILTON, New Zealand, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smokefree Innotec, Inc. [SFIO] is pleased to announce that it has recently entered into a Memorandum of Agreement [MOA] with AG Architects 2019 Limited [AG Architects] that is set to be a 100% subsidiary of Agrokings, Inc., a wholly-owned company of SFIO, following the reverse merger between Agrokings, Inc. and SFIO.

SFIO intends to get a share of the lucrative real estate industry, and this year poses a promising year for AG Architects as it bags over NZD 55 million worth of construction projects to be accomplished within the year. The fund coming from investors is aimed to produce a 113% return for the company. Apart from its current projects, AG Architects has approximately NZD 100 million worth of projects in the pipeline, complete with designs and feasibility studies which SFIO intends to fund through its fundraising and other financing options.

SFIO is intentional in growing the company, and as such, real estate and property development are just one among the list of strategic partnerships and acquisitions lined up. The intended projects have been conscientiously evaluated and programmed towards the expansion of SFIO. These subsidiaries shall work closely together to forge partnerships and projects that can exponentially increase the company's value.

SFIO is sincere in delivering maximum value to its shareholders. As SFIO's Chairman and CEO, Jeths D. Lacson states, "We are committed to bringing SFIO to greater heights."

About Smokefree Innotec, Inc.

Smokefree Innotec, Inc. is an Asset Management Company and is a conglomerate of several companies with five strategic business divisions, namely: franchising, food manufacturing and distribution, coffee business, property development, as well as technology and software development - all of which currently have a strong presence in New Zealand and Australia.

About Agrokings, Inc.

Agrokings, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SFIO, and the owner and operator of Epiphany Cafe Franchise Group, Ardent Bakers, Gorgeous Coffee Co., A+ Electrical and Accord Investment Group.

About AG Architects 2019 Limited

AG Architects 2019 Limited, incorporated in New Zealand, does master planning, architecture, interior design, and construction that specializes in residential, commercial, public and urban, industrial, and institutional development in New Zealand and Singapore. Among its designs and developments are the Swiss Belsuites Hotel [NZ], Sol Apartments [NZ], Michael's Residences [SG], Pollen & Bleu [SG], and Greenwood Mews [SG]. For the list of projects: https://agarchitects.co.nz/project.

For media enquiries, please contact: 

Craymond Yeong, PR & Marketing Specialist
Smokefree Innotec, Inc.
Phone: (+64) 21 0833 2966
Email: info@sfio.co.nz





