Latécoère announces the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €193.4 million, which may be extended to approximately €222.4 million...

Latécoère announces the launch of a share capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €193.4 million, which may be extended to approximately €222.4 million in the event of the exercise in full of the extension clause

Latécoère (the “Company”) (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today the launch of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €193.4 million (the “Capital Increase”), which may be extended to approximately €222.4 million in the event of exercise in full of the extension clause.

The Capital Increase is carried out in the context of the conciliation protocol entered into with the Company’s banking partners on July 1st, 2021 and approved in connection with a conciliation procedure by the Toulouse Commercial Court by judgment dated July 7th, 2021 (the “Conciliation Protocol”) to strengthen the Company’s liquidity position in the short and medium term in a context of uncertainty around the air traffic recovery and persisting Covid-19 crisis.

The Capital Increase’s aim is to strengthen the Company's financial flexibility in order to address the difficulties related to the Covid-19 crisis, accelerate the transformation plan and allow the group Latécoère (the “Group”) to seize external growth opportunities. More specifically, the net proceeds of the Capital Increase will be used (i) to repay the loan granted by Searchlight Capital Partners for a total amount of approximately €52.5 million, (ii) subject to the completion of the ongoing information and consultation processes of the employee representatives applicable within the Group, to finance the acquisition of the company Technical Airborne Components Industries1 for an amount of approximately €35.4 million and (iii) for the remainder, i.e. approximately €104.5 million, to provide the Group with the financial capacity to carry-out external growth transactions and more generally to finance the Group's general corporate needs, in the short and medium term, within the framework of the Conciliation Protocol entered into with the Group's banking partners, aimed at strengthening the Group's financial structure. In this respect, the Company is currently actively interested in other external growth opportunities in its sector (Aerostructures in the commercial and defence aeronautics market). In North America, the Company identified a company with which it engaged in discussions, which remain at a preliminary stage, and for which the Company contemplates a maximum investment of approximately €100 million should such opportunity materialize.

