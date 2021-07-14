checkAd

argenx to Host Virtual R&D Day on July 20, 2021

July 14, 2021

Breda, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. ET) to highlight its ‘argenx 2025 vision’ and provide an update of its immunology pipeline. The event will introduce the fifth and sixth indications for the Company’s FcRn antagonist, efgartigimod, and will include Phase 1 data from its C2 inhibitor, ARGX-117.

In addition to argenx management presentations, the live event will include a moderated panel discussion on the treatment paradigm and clinical unmet needs of the new efgartigimod indications, featuring:

  • Rohit Aggarwal, M.D., M.S., Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Medical Director, Arthritis and Autoimmunity Center, Co-Director UPMC Myositis Center, Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Department of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh
  • Russell P. Hall III, M.D., J. Lamar Callaway Professor, Department of Dermatology, Duke University Medical Center

To complement the live event, the Company is hosting a program microsite with additional resources, including:

  • Disease overview presentations from Dr. Aggarwal and Dr. Hall
  • Moderated panel on the role of albumin in patients with autoimmune disease, featuring:
    • John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Department of Vascular Medicine at the Academic Medical Center of the University of Amsterdam
    • Daniel Rader, M.D., Seymour Gray Professor of Molecular Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
  • Current overview of myasthenia gravis in China, featuring:
    • Chongbo Zhao, M.D., Ph.D., Professor and Chief Physician, Department of Neurology, Huashan Hospital, Fudan University
  • Patient stories
  • Relevant publications

Access to the microsite, including the live webcast of the virtual event, can be found on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the event will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.

Dial-in numbers:
Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the live call.

Belgium                 0800 389 13
France                 0805 102 319
Netherlands                0800 949 4506
United Kingdom         0800 279 9489
United States 1 844 808 7140
International                    1 412 902 0128

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases. argenx is also advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. argenx has offices in Belgium, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/argenx/ and Twitter at https://twitter.com/argenxglobal.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Joke Comijn
jcomijn@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com

Michelle Greenblatt
mgreenblatt@argenx.com





Disclaimer

