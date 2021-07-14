AFRY Q2 EBITA SEK 416 Million vs. Estimate SEK 418 Million
(PLX AI) – AFRY Q2 sales SEK 5,177 million vs. estimate SEK 5,107 million.Q2 adjusted EBITA SEK 416 millionQ2 adjusted EBITA margin 8%Q2 EBITA margin 8%Q2 EBIT SEK 398 million vs. estimate SEK 376 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.6
