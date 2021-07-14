Tele2 Q2 Earnings Beat Consensus; Raises Revenue Growth Outlook Slightly
(PLX AI) – Tele2 Q2 revenue SEK 6,600 million vs. estimate SEK 6,560 million.Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,400 million vs. estimate SEK 2,285 millionOutlook FY adjusted capex SEK 2,800-3,300 million (unchanged)Tele2 raises revenue growth outlook: to flat …
- (PLX AI) – Tele2 Q2 revenue SEK 6,600 million vs. estimate SEK 6,560 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,400 million vs. estimate SEK 2,285 million
- Outlook FY adjusted capex SEK 2,800-3,300 million (unchanged)
- Tele2 raises revenue growth outlook: to flat to low single-digit growth in end-user service revenue (previously flat)
- Raises adjusted EBITDA outlook to mid-single-digit growth (previously 2-4% growth)
