Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 revenue NOK 6,762 million vs. estimate NOK 6,600 millionQ2 EBITDA NOK 993 million vs. estimate NOK 871 millionQ2 orders NOK 5,544 millionDefence has once again two-digit growth and is demonstrating sound …

(PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 revenue NOK 6,762 million vs. estimate NOK 6,600 millionQ2 EBITDA NOK 993 million vs. estimate NOK 871 millionQ2 orders NOK 5,544 millionDefence has once again two-digit growth and is demonstrating sound … (PLX AI) – Kongsberg Gruppen Q2 revenue NOK 6,762 million vs. estimate NOK 6,600 million

Q2 EBITDA NOK 993 million vs. estimate NOK 871 million

Q2 orders NOK 5,544 million

Defence has once again two-digit growth and is demonstrating sound profitability, CEO says

The situation during the past year has been slightly more challenging for our maritime area, but we now experience growth again and further improved our profitability during the quarter: CEO Kongsberg Gruppen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



