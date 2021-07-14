Aker BioMarine Q2 EBITDA USD 19.4 Million
(PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine reports revenues of USD 74.3 million in the second quarter, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 3% from second quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was USD 19.4 million, up 53% from the previous quarter and up 10% from …
- (PLX AI) – Aker BioMarine reports revenues of USD 74.3 million in the second quarter, up 48% from the previous quarter and up 3% from second quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was USD 19.4 million, up 53% from the previous quarter and up 10% from second quarter last year.
