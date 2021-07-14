checkAd

Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) covering Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.07.2021, 07:15  |  48   |   |   

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2021

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Moscow-based pharmaceutical company JSC Lancet for the distribution of Basilea’s antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) in Russia, as well as in the other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Under the terms of the agreement, JSC Lancet is granted the exclusive right to register, distribute and commercialize Zevtera in the license territory, whilst Basilea will supply JSC Lancet with product at a transfer price. In addition, Basilea will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for sales milestone payments.

Regulatory filings by JSC Lancet will be based on the European regulatory dossier that led to approvals of Zevtera for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), excluding ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), and for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Zevtera is currently approved in 29 countries and marketed in 19.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to extend our commercial partnerships for Zevtera to Russia and other Eurasian countries. JSC Lancet is a leading hospital products company and one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Russia. We look forward to JSC Lancet making Zevtera available to physicians and patients, who are in need of new treatment options for severe bacterial infections.”

About Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril)

Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration, with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.1 The brand is currently approved and marketed as Zevtera and Mabelio in a number of countries in Europe and beyond. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Eurasian countries, Latin America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) covering Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Basel, Switzerland, July 14, 2021 Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Moscow-based pharmaceutical company JSC Lancet for the distribution of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HUTCHMED Announces First Commercial Sale of ORPATHYS in China, Triggering a US$25 million Milestone ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Brunswick Corporation Continues to Execute on its Next Wave Strategy with Multiple Industry ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Corvus Gold Receives Non-Binding Offer from AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.
Meridian Bioscience Announces Preliminary Revenue Results for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter
XPO Logistics Board of Directors Approves Separation of GXO Logistics and Declares the Distribution ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Good Energy Group Plc
Titel
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Brookfield Renewable and Trane Agree to Jointly Pursue Distributed Generation and Energy Efficiency ...
Beyond Meat Launches Beyond Chicken Tenders at Restaurants Nationwide
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
Trevena Announces First Patient Enrolled in OLINVYK Phase 3 Trial in China in Partnership with ...
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Delta Drone - The introduction of a mobile security solution: a great success at SOFINS 2021
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board