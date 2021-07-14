Basilea announces distribution agreement with JSC Lancet for antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole) covering Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union

Under the terms of the agreement, JSC Lancet is granted the exclusive right to register, distribute and commercialize Zevtera in the license territory, whilst Basilea will supply JSC Lancet with product at a transfer price. In addition, Basilea will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for sales milestone payments.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Moscow-based pharmaceutical company JSC Lancet for the distribution of Basilea’s antibiotic Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril) in Russia, as well as in the other countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Regulatory filings by JSC Lancet will be based on the European regulatory dossier that led to approvals of Zevtera for the treatment of adult patients with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), excluding ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), and for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Zevtera is currently approved in 29 countries and marketed in 19.

David Veitch, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to extend our commercial partnerships for Zevtera to Russia and other Eurasian countries. JSC Lancet is a leading hospital products company and one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in Russia. We look forward to JSC Lancet making Zevtera available to physicians and patients, who are in need of new treatment options for severe bacterial infections.”

About Zevtera (ceftobiprole medocaril)

Ceftobiprole medocaril, the prodrug of the active moiety ceftobiprole, is a cephalosporin antibiotic for intravenous administration, with rapid bactericidal activity against a wide range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria. This includes methicillin-susceptible and resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA, MRSA) and susceptible Pseudomonas spp.1 The brand is currently approved and marketed as Zevtera and Mabelio in a number of countries in Europe and beyond. Basilea has entered into license and distribution agreements for the brand in Europe, Eurasian countries, Latin America, China, Canada, Israel, and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.