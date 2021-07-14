checkAd

BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)

﻿                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 13 Jul 2021. Estimated NAV   Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV €    27.1730 £    23.6212 Estimated MTD return      0.29 %      0.30 % Estimated YTD return      4.77 %      3.74 % Estimated ITD return    171.73 %    136.21 % NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees Market information Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close €    21.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -20.14 % N/A       Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.80% Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A                                                         Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A BGHL Capital BGHL Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Shares Outstanding   12,514,769      294,494 Held in treasury      200,000 N/A Shares Issued   12,714,769      294,494 Estimated BG Fund NAV Class B Euro Shares (estimated) €   229.4391 Class GBP A Shares (estimated) £   125.3806 The Class B Euro Shares of BG Fund are not subject to investment manager fees, as the Investment Manager receives management fees and performance fees in respect of its role as Investment Manager of BGHL. For further information please contact: Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP.

