Nordex Group receives orders for 55 MW from Italy

14.07.2021

14.07.2021 / 07:30
Nordex Group receives orders for 55 MW from Italy

Hamburg, 14 July 2021. The Nordex Group has received orders for supplying two wind farms with Delta4000 turbines for a total of 54.9 MW in Italy. For one 26.1 MW project, the Nordex Group is supplying five N149/5.X turbines, and a further six N133/4.8 turbines are going to be installed in a second 28.8 MW wind farm. The orders also include a Premium Service contract for the turbines for an initial two-year basis with several extension options for a total of up to 10 years.

The name of the projects and of the customer are undisclosed as per customer's request.

The installation of the turbines will take place during summer 2022, and the completion of the wind farms is scheduled for autumn the same year. Both wind farms will be built in the Campania region in southwestern Italy on mountain ranges with 900 meters above sea level.

Since the beginning of 2021, the Nordex Group has received orders totalling 143 MW from Italy. Among them is a first project with five N163/5.X turbines, the largest turbines to be installed in Italy. All projects will be built in the course of 2022.
 

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.
 

Contact for press:
Nordex SE
Antje Eckert
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 2158
aeckert@nordex-online.com

Contact for investors:
Nordex SE
Felix Zander
Phone: +49 (0)40 / 300 30 - 1116
fzander@nordex-online.com


Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Phone: +49 381 6663 3300
Fax: +49 381 6663 3339
E-mail: info@nordex-online.com
Internet: www.nordex-online.com
ISIN: DE000A0D6554
WKN: A0D655
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Wertpapier


