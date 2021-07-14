checkAd

Interim Report January – June 2021

» Income amounted to SEK 1,609 million (1,649).

» The operating surplus amounted to SEK 1,058 million (1,084).

» Profit from property management amounted to SEK 600 million (617).

» Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,850 million (1,268) and net profit, attributable to the parent company’s shareholders, totalled SEK 1,588 million (993), corresponding to SEK 1.34 (0.89) per ordinary share.

» Investments amounted to SEK 1,060 million. Project development, including development of building rights, contributed to increases in value of properties of SEK 219 million (205). In total, changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 1,094 million (785).

» 6 properties were taken possession of for SEK 2,333 million and 13 properties were divested and handed over for SEK 700 million. On 30 June 2021, the fair value of Klövern’s 342 properties, excluding properties classified as current assets, amounted to SEK 61,557 million. In addition, there are 9 properties classified as current assets which are reported at a value of SEK 1,018 million and have an assessed fair value of SEK 1,746 million.

» The interest coverage ratio amounted to 2.5 (2.5), leverage to 51 per cent (50) and the adjusted equity ratio to 42.2 per cent (43.2).

» The net reinstatement value (NRV) per ordinary share amounted to SEK 20.99.

» On 29 March 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) announced a public offer to Klövern’s shareholders. On 24 June 2021, Corem controlled 95.0 per cent of the outstanding shares in Klövern and announced that it intended to apply for compulsory redemption of the remaining shares. On the same day, Klövern’s Board decided to apply for delisting of the company’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm and appointed Eva Landén, who is CEO of Corem, as CEO of Klövern. At an Extraordinary General Meeting in Klövern on 9 July 2021, a new board was elected with the same composition as Corem’s board. Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved that the last day of trading in Klövern’s shares will be 20 July 2021. Furthermore, Corem has extended the acceptance period for its offer to 18 August 2021.

Statement by the CEO
A stable result and a coming merger with Corem
The first half of 2021 has continued to be marked by the pandemic and the hope of a gradual return to more normal life. But it has also been a very eventful period for Klövern. After a successful offer to Klövern’s shareholders from Corem Property Group, it is now clear that Klövern and Corem together create a leading commercial Nordic real estate company with a focus on growth regions. After being on Klövern’s board for many years, I have now taken a step into operations as CEO and look forward to an exciting journey now that we are going to combine all the strengths and competence of Klövern and Corem and in both property portfolios when the two companies become one.

