Bank Norwegian Says Nordax Raises Takeover Bid to NOK 105 per Share

Autor: PLX AI
14.07.2021, 07:32  |  64   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previouslyThe offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to …

  • (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.
  • Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previously
  • The offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to shareholders in the period up until completion of the offer
  • The completion of the proposed offer will amongst other be conditional on the board recommendation remaining unamended and acceptance from 90% of NFH’s shareholders, with Nordax reserving the right to lower the acceptance threshold to 2/3
  • Bank Norwegian Board says is prepared to recommend the revised offer whilst at the same time reserving its right to withdraw or amend the recommendation should it receive a superior binding offer



