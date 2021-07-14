Bank Norwegian Says Nordax Raises Takeover Bid to NOK 105 per Share Autor: PLX AI | 14.07.2021, 07:32 | 64 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 07:32 | (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previouslyThe offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to … (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previouslyThe offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to … (PLX AI) – Bank Norwegian ASA Announcement of public voluntary offer from Nordax.

Bank Norwegian received a revised, higher binding offer at NOK 105 per NFH share, up from NOK 100 previously

The offer price will be adjusted for any dividends paid to shareholders in the period up until completion of the offer

The completion of the proposed offer will amongst other be conditional on the board recommendation remaining unamended and acceptance from 90% of NFH’s shareholders, with Nordax reserving the right to lower the acceptance threshold to 2/3

Bank Norwegian Board says is prepared to recommend the revised offer whilst at the same time reserving its right to withdraw or amend the recommendation should it receive a superior binding offer





