World Netball launches 'Your Netball World' campaign with global search for inspiring netball stories and a once-in-a-lifetime prize

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.07.2021   

MANCHESTER, England, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite athletes around the world are supporting an inspiring campaign launched by World Netball, celebrating the individual stories that together make up the international netball family.

World Netball is calling for people to join the ‘Your Netball World’ mosaic, with a chance to win a trip to the Netball World Cup, South Africa 2023

World Netball has now thrown open the Your Netball World campaign to the public, with a call for people to add their photos and messages to a dynamic digital mosaic, the centrepiece of a high-profile social media campaign.

As well as making memories, everyone who joins the mosaic is offered the chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Netball World Cup 2023 in South Africa.

The creation of a virtual mosaic celebrates a world united by this unique sport and marks World Netball's recent rebrand from the International Netball Federation*.

Netball is played in more than 100 countries: the mosaic is set to display 1000s of netball-related photos and messages from this global community, whatever their story. 

World Netball is calling for entries from people at all levels of the sport, from athletes and umpires through to grassroots players.

Messages could be from people who have been given a new lease of life by the sport or found it has helped them through tough times. Whether there's a life-changing netball story to tell or simply a message of support for a special sport, people who get involved will see their face alongside sports stars in netball's global picture of local stories.

It's quick and easy to share photos and stories here, where the mosaic continues to build, with more faces appearing each day. People can zoom in to search for their favourite names and personalities in netball. 

Netball stars such as England's Commonwealth Games gold medallist Beth Cobden, Loughborough Lightning and Uganda's Mary Cholhok and former Australia Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander AM are already leading the way.

Stories are being collected until 28th July, marking the two-year countdown to the Netball World Cup 2023.

Sharing a picture from her recent Vitality Netball Superleague win with Loughborough Lightning, Cobden added this message into the mosaic:

"Working together with a group of awesome women all chasing the same goal. Can't beat the friendships, fun, challenges and memories netball provides!"

*World Netball is the internationally recognised governing body for netball affiliated to GAISF, the International World Games Association and the Association of Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573492/World_Netball.jpg




