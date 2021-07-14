checkAd

HMS presents its half-year report 2021 and updated financial calendar

Second quarter

  • Net sales for the second quarter reached SEK 474 m (355), corresponding to an increase of 33%. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 33 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 606 m (302), corresponding to an increase of 100%
  • Operating profit reached SEK 121 m (69), equal to a 25.5% (19.4) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 98 m (54) and earnings per share was SEK 2.02 (1.24)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 126 m (115)

First six months

  • Net sales for the first six months reached SEK 929 m (716), corresponding to a 30% increase. Currency translations had a negative effect of SEK 62 m on net sales
  • Order intake was SEK 1,170 m (703), corresponding to an increase of 67%
  • Operating profit was SEK 235 m (136), equal to a 25.3% (18.9) operating margin
  • Profit after taxes totalled SEK 192 m (102) and earnings per share was SEK 3.94 (2.26)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 257 m (170)

Subsequent events

  • Acquisition of 60% of all shares in the Spanish company Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L.

The company also announces that the previously communicated date for the year-end report 2021 has been changed to January 26, 2022. The dates for upcoming financial reports and the annual general meeting are stated in the half-year report and on the company’s website.  

Comment from the CEO


Continued strong development but challenging component supply situation
The underlying demand continues to be strong for HMS products and we can conclude that we have yet another record quarter in terms of sales, order intake and operating profit.

Order intake during the quarter amounted to a record level of SEK 606 m, corresponding to a growth of 100%, of which 88% was organic compared to the previous year. For the first half of the year, the corresponding figures are 67% and 60% respectively.

The record-high order intake is driven by a strong recovery in all markets and increased interest in connecting machines. But it is also due to an increasingly challenging component shortage situation which means that our customers build safety stocks to prepare for longer delivery times. We estimate that we have advance purchase effects, due to customers’ concerns about component shortages, of approximately SEK 100 m, with some of our larger customers placing orders longer in advance than normal. This means that we have a significantly larger order book than usual, more than twice as large compared to the end of Q2 2020.

