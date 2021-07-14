HMS presents its half-year report 2021 and updated financial calendar

Acquisition of 60% of all shares in the Spanish company Owasys Advanced Wireless Devices S.L.





The company also announces that the previously communicated date for the year-end report 2021 has been changed to January 26, 2022. The dates for upcoming financial reports and the annual general meeting are stated in the half-year report and on the company’s website.



Comment from the CEO





Continued strong development but challenging component supply situation

The underlying demand continues to be strong for HMS products and we can conclude that we have yet another record quarter in terms of sales, order intake and operating profit.



Order intake during the quarter amounted to a record level of SEK 606 m, corresponding to a growth of 100%, of which 88% was organic compared to the previous year. For the first half of the year, the corresponding figures are 67% and 60% respectively.



The record-high order intake is driven by a strong recovery in all markets and increased interest in connecting machines. But it is also due to an increasingly challenging component shortage situation which means that our customers build safety stocks to prepare for longer delivery times. We estimate that we have advance purchase effects, due to customers’ concerns about component shortages, of approximately SEK 100 m, with some of our larger customers placing orders longer in advance than normal. This means that we have a significantly larger order book than usual, more than twice as large compared to the end of Q2 2020.