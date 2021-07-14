checkAd

AB Klaipėdos nafta (KN) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the six months of 2021

KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on the July 29th of 2021 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Indrė Kisielienė who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the six months of 2021.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until July 27th to emilija.ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6420133473151346701 You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.
      

Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276






