Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results of the first half of the year and Q2 2021.

Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 21 July 2021 at 9 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by the chairman of the board Margus Rink and CFO Kerli Lõhmus. During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation.

Registration process
To follow the webinar, you will need a computer with an internet connection and headphones. To join the webinar, you need to register in advance via following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3348165054750841360

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on Coop Pank webpage www.cooppank.ee and Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 100 000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:
Kristjan Seema
Head of Marketing & Communication
Tel: +372 5505 253
e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee






