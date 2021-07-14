checkAd

Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD

Autor: Accesswire
14.07.2021, 08:50  |  89   |   |   

258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheetVANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed …

258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheet

VANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

“Our stellar Q1 performance is a direct reflection of our strategic vision and elevated growth strategy,” said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower Clinics. ”Targeted partnerships with leading brands in the aviation and pharmacy spaces, combined with our compelling national clinic acquisition approach have all contributed to Empower's tremendous, ongoing success."

2021 Highlights

  • Total revenues of $2,036,700 for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 revenues $789,135, representing 258% year over year growth.
  • Loss from operations increased to $1,403,181 for Q1 2021 from $317,831 for Q1 2020, primarily driven by the increased corporate activity of the Company and acquisitions over the prior year which resulted increased costs.
  • Net loss of $25,213,556 or $0.11 per share compared to $524,208 or $0.00 per share for Q1 2020, which was primarily driven by a non-cash loss on the fair value adjustment related to the Company's warrants outstanding that were impacted by the significant appreciation of the Company's share price (a key input in determining the fair value).
  • Cash at March 31, 2021 was $6,286,942 which increased from cash of $4,889,824 at December 31, 2020, primarily driven by the proceeds generated on exercise of share purchase warrants.
  • Cash used in operating activities was $1,422,917, compared to cash provided of $13,864 for Q1 2020.

Recent Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End

  • COVID-19 Testing: In June 2021, the Company entered into a six-month pilot program with PharmaChoice to sell Kai Care saliva test kits. PharmaChoice is a fast growing, independently owned Canadian Pharmacy network with more than 900 locations covering the PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands.
  • Financing: The Company brought in C$145,000 resulting from the exercise of warrants and stock options.
  • Acquisitions: In June 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire Medisure + Sure Canada Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of medical devices for patients managing diabetes.

Financial Summary

Seite 1 von 5
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD 258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheetVANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space
Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and ...
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September ...
Winter Drill Program Returns Highest Gold Values Reported to Date on Fisher Gold Project, ...
Delta Resources Acquires Additional Claims in Thunder Bay, Ontario and Contiguous to the Delta-1 ...
Binovi Announces Board and Management Changes
BLGI Inc. Launches "Ki Market Watch" a Real-Time Market Data, Trading and Asset Management Platform ...
ReShape Lifesciences(TM) Launches Online Consumer Marketplace Offering Products Supporting Four Key ...
RETRANSMISSION: Quantum Energy Inc (QEGY) Announces Municipal Bond Approval and Update on Private ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Calyxt Announces Expansion of Hemp Breeding Platform with Seedless Hemp Innovation
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Alfi Commences Installation of Digital Advertising Screens in Uber and Lyft Vehicles in Orlando and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Launches New Website to Re-Brand Company
American Battery Metals Corporation to Participate at Alliance Global Partners’ Metals & Mining ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21Empower Clinics Reports Record Revenue and Fiscal 2020 Results
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen
21.06.21Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Accesswire | Analysen
15.06.21Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Accesswire | Analysen