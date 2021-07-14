Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheet
VANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
“Our stellar Q1 performance is a direct reflection of our strategic vision and elevated growth strategy,” said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower Clinics. ”Targeted partnerships with leading brands in the aviation and pharmacy spaces, combined with our compelling national clinic acquisition approach have all contributed to Empower's tremendous, ongoing success."
2021 Highlights
- Total revenues of $2,036,700 for Q1 2021 compared to Q1 2020 revenues $789,135, representing 258% year over year growth.
- Loss from operations increased to $1,403,181 for Q1 2021 from $317,831 for Q1 2020, primarily driven by the increased corporate activity of the Company and acquisitions over the prior year which resulted increased costs.
- Net loss of $25,213,556 or $0.11 per share compared to $524,208 or $0.00 per share for Q1 2020, which was primarily driven by a non-cash loss on the fair value adjustment related to the Company's warrants outstanding that were impacted by the significant appreciation of the Company's share price (a key input in determining the fair value).
- Cash at March 31, 2021 was $6,286,942 which increased from cash of $4,889,824 at December 31, 2020, primarily driven by the proceeds generated on exercise of share purchase warrants.
- Cash used in operating activities was $1,422,917, compared to cash provided of $13,864 for Q1 2020.
Recent Highlights Subsequent to Quarter End
- COVID-19 Testing: In June 2021, the Company entered into a six-month pilot program with PharmaChoice to sell Kai Care saliva test kits. PharmaChoice is a fast growing, independently owned Canadian Pharmacy network with more than 900 locations covering the PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands.
- Financing: The Company brought in C$145,000 resulting from the exercise of warrants and stock options.
- Acquisitions: In June 2021, the Company signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire Medisure + Sure Canada Inc., a leading Canadian manufacturer of medical devices for patients managing diabetes.
Financial Summary
