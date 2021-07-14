Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD

258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheetVANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed …

258% year over year increase, excess of $7,900,000 CAD in cash and a vastly improved balance sheet

VANCOUVER B.C / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTC PINK:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company") has filed today its consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis, both of which are available at www.SEDAR.com. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

“Our stellar Q1 performance is a direct reflection of our strategic vision and elevated growth strategy,” said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower Clinics. ”Targeted partnerships with leading brands in the aviation and pharmacy spaces, combined with our compelling national clinic acquisition approach have all contributed to Empower's tremendous, ongoing success."