checkAd

Kennedy Wilson Expands Global Debt Platform to $3 Billion With Launch of New European Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 09:00  |  22   |   |   

Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) has expanded its global debt platform to over $3 billion. The platform, which includes partners across insurance and sovereign wealth, invests across the entire real estate debt capital structure in the U.S., UK and Europe, with $1.3 billion of loans currently deployed.

The expansion includes a new $700 million debt investment platform in partnership with a global institutional investor that will target loans secured by high-quality real estate in the UK and Europe. Kennedy Wilson expects to have an average ownership of 5-10% across its global debt platform and earns customary management fees in its role as investment manager.

“We are excited to build on our long track record of investing in debt opportunities and leverage our team’s flexibility and creativity to provide a wide range of capital solutions for the growing number of opportunities we see across our core UK and European markets today,” said Fiona D’Silva, Head of Investment - Europe, at Kennedy Wilson. “We are in a unique position as a debt provider in that we have an ownership interest in over $18 billion of real estate assets globally. We are therefore able to track industry and financing trends across multiple asset classes in real time within markets where we benefit from meaningful relationships and a strong local presence.”

The platform, the latest venture in Kennedy Wilson’s long history of debt investment activity, will provide financing solutions across the capital structure and risk spectrum. Together with its partners, Kennedy Wilson has completed approximately $7 billion in real estate related debt investments since 2010, including $4.3 billion across Europe.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. We own, operate, and invest in real estate through our balance sheet and through our investment management platform. We focus on multifamily and office properties located in the Western U.S., U.K., and Ireland. For further information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect our management’s current expectations, are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate and involve known and unknown risks. Accordingly, our actual results or performance may differ materially and adversely from the results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including for reasons that are beyond our control. For example, we may not be able to maintain our current acquisition or disposition pace or identify future properties to acquire on terms we consider attractive, and our current property portfolio may not perform as expected. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no duty to update the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kennedy Wilson Expands Global Debt Platform to $3 Billion With Launch of New European Partnership Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) has expanded its global debt platform to over $3 billion. The platform, which includes partners across insurance and sovereign wealth, invests across the entire real estate debt capital …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
AbCellera Appoints Neil Berkley as Chief Business Officer
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Middleby Will Not Increase Offer to Acquire Welbilt
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Kennedy Wilson to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Kennedy Wilson Enters Bozeman, Montana Multifamily Market With Plans to Build 268 New Units
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Kennedy Wilson Closes Off-market Acquisition of 344-unit Apartment Community in Albuquerque for $65 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Kennedy Wilson Acquires Prime London Office for $252 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Kennedy Wilson Launches $1.5 Billion Multifamily Platform With Global Institutional Investor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Kennedy Wilson Acquires Prime Suburban London Office Campus for $66 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Kennedy Wilson Expands Boise, Idaho Multifamily Portfolio by 880 Units With New Off-Market Acquisitions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.06.21Kennedy Wilson Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten