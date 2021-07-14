Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta welcomes new strategic investor

Oslo, 14 July 2021 – Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or the “Company”) today welcomes the agreement between eBay Inc. (“eBay”) and Permira, which will see eBay sell approximately 125 million shares to funds advised by Permira. This represents a 10.2% stake in Adevinta. On closing of this transaction, eBay will own 415 million shares, representing a 34% stake in Adevinta, and Dipan Patel, Permira Partner and Head of Consumer, will be appointed to Adevinta’s Board of Directors.

Permira is a global private equity firm focused on transformational growth at scale. The firm advises funds with total committed capital of approximately €44bn. Permira has an extensive track record in investing at the intersection of consumer/prosumer and technology, having backed companies like Allegro, Mirakl, Klarna, LegalZoom, Flixbus, Catawiki, Boats Group, The Knot Worldwide, and Zwift.

Orla Noonan, Chair of the Adevinta Board, said: "We are pleased to welcome Permira as a strategic shareholder in Adevinta and Dipan Patel to the Board of Directors. They will bring their vast experience of integrating large-scale projects to our acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group.”

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO Adevinta, commented: "Permira has a strong track record in investing in both online marketplaces and the broader technology sector. We are confident that Permira will be able to use this expertise to support Adevinta in capturing further value for all shareholders and ultimately add to our success as the global online classifieds leader.”

Dipan Patel said: “We have long been admirers of Adevinta and are delighted to make this investment. Adevinta is home to some of the most iconic online classifieds brands, combining growth, scale, margin and economic resilience. With leading positions in 16 countries covering one billion consumers, the Company is situated right at the heart of the rapidly transforming auto, real estate and jobs end markets, as well as the second-hand economy at a critical juncture for sustainable commerce.”