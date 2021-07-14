CMC Networks Selects Juniper Networks to Provide AI-Driven SD-WAN Solution to Support its Customers Internationally

Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market-leading networking solutions, is the first Juniper partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa. A dynamic and self-optimizing network will deliver a superior experience to CMC’s customers, allowing them to easily modify their services, add new locations and spin up and down network speeds. Time-to-market is significantly reduced, enabling CMC to provision services faster.

By leveraging Juniper’s unique Session Smart Router technology driven by Mist AI, CMC is delivering a unique tunnelless solution that is designed for scale and agility, coupled with automated provisioning, management and troubleshooting for maximum uptime, superior performance of real-time traffic and lower operating costs in both rural and urban environments.