checkAd

CMC Networks Selects Juniper Networks to Provide AI-Driven SD-WAN Solution to Support its Customers Internationally

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.07.2021, 09:00  |  41   |   |   

Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market-leading networking solutions, is the first Juniper partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN solution in Africa. A dynamic and self-optimizing network will deliver a superior experience to CMC’s customers, allowing them to easily modify their services, add new locations and spin up and down network speeds. Time-to-market is significantly reduced, enabling CMC to provision services faster.

By leveraging Juniper’s unique Session Smart Router technology driven by Mist AI, CMC is delivering a unique tunnelless solution that is designed for scale and agility, coupled with automated provisioning, management and troubleshooting for maximum uptime, superior performance of real-time traffic and lower operating costs in both rural and urban environments.

News highlights:

  • CMC chose the Session Smart Router and standardized on Juniper’s STEP (Service and Topology Exchange Protocol) in order to navigate network traffic with real-time data information. This allows accurate and immediate decision making autonomously, minimizing delays to ensure that network traffic arrives at its destination in the most efficient way possible. This helps to ensure that CMC’s customers receive a SD-WAN service that is high-performing, secure and reliable.
  • The Juniper solution includes Secure Vector Routing (SVR), a transformational new intelligent routing architecture that enables CMC’s network to differentiate the way it delivers applications and services to end users. The SVR allows a network to identify problems and automatically decide the most effective path to re-route traffic. This supports business applications without user intervention, in support of the best possible user experience.
  • The Juniper Session Smart Router (SSR) fuels an advanced, service-centric networking solution and Mist AI engine that takes software-defined routing and SD-WAN to a new level. The SSR enables agile, secure, and resilient WAN connectivity. With tunnelless SSR technology, each session is secured with zero trust access by default, providing the highest level of security. Additionally, eliminating tunnel overhead increases bandwidth capacity and enables an improved user experience.
  • CMC has been rolling out Session Smart Routers in Africa for the last three years, leveraging the organization’s scale and footprint to enable digital transformation across the region. In the future, the company plans to broaden its footprint into additional regions and deliver even more AI-driven managed services powered by Juniper, including wireless access.
  • CMC is in the process of planning the rollout of additional cloud-hosted services driven by Mist AI, including WAN Assurance and the Marvis Virtual Network Assistant. These further streamline the deployment, operations and troubleshooting of its AI-driven SD-WAN environment with zero touch provisioning, customizable service levels, self-driving operations and AI-driven support to proactively address problems before customers even know they exist.

Supporting Quotes:

Seite 1 von 2
Juniper Networks Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CMC Networks Selects Juniper Networks to Provide AI-Driven SD-WAN Solution to Support its Customers Internationally Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced today that CMC Networks, a global service provider offering market-leading networking solutions, is the first Juniper partner to offer a managed AI-driven SD-WAN …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
AbCellera Appoints Neil Berkley as Chief Business Officer
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Comcast Brings the Tokyo Olympics Home to More Xfinity Customers Than Ever Via X1, Flex and Stream
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Middleby Will Not Increase Offer to Acquire Welbilt
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21Juniper Networks Announces Date of Second Quarter Preliminary Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten