Neuer COVID-19-Speicheltest macht das Testen für alle Altersgruppen wesentlich einfacher

New COVID-19 saliva test makes testing far easier for all ages. How it works: A swab is used to collect the saliva sample from the inside of the lower cheek, which is then mixed with a reagent buffer that has been pre-added to the collection tube in order to release the virus. The screening test is performed by inserting the tip of the VSS-GP test strip into the sample, providing a positive or negative result at 20 minutes. No instrumentation is required. The test uses gold immunonanoparticle technology to enable the visual detection of bound antigen via a control line and a red line on the test strip when a saliva sample is positive for the SARS-CoV-2 antigen. (Photo: Business Wire)