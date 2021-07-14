Tele2 Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Outlook Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 14.07.2021, 09:10 | 38 | 0 | 0 14.07.2021, 09:10 | (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares were up 3% at the open after the company posted earnings that beat consensus and raised full-year outlook.Q2 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2,400 million beat estimate of SEK 2,285 millionTele2 raised revenue growth outlook: to flat … (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares were up 3% at the open after the company posted earnings that beat consensus and raised full-year outlook.Q2 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2,400 million beat estimate of SEK 2,285 millionTele2 raised revenue growth outlook: to flat … (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares were up 3% at the open after the company posted earnings that beat consensus and raised full-year outlook.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2,400 million beat estimate of SEK 2,285 million

Tele2 raised revenue growth outlook: to flat to low single-digit growth in end-user service revenue (previously flat) and raised adjusted EBITDA outlook to mid-single-digit growth (previously 2-4% growth)

Continued tailwind from roaming revenues coming back still remains an upside potential, SEB analysts said

Conference call 10:00 CET +46 8 50 69 21 80



