Tele2 Rises 3% After Earnings Beat, Outlook Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Tele2 shares were up 3% at the open after the company posted earnings that beat consensus and raised full-year outlook.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA of SEK 2,400 million beat estimate of SEK 2,285 million
- Tele2 raised revenue growth outlook: to flat to low single-digit growth in end-user service revenue (previously flat) and raised adjusted EBITDA outlook to mid-single-digit growth (previously 2-4% growth)
- Continued tailwind from roaming revenues coming back still remains an upside potential, SEB analysts said
- Conference call 10:00 CET +46 8 50 69 21 80
